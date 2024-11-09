Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Singapore: Strengthening Singapore-US Relations, PM Wong Says

08 November 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that bilateral relations with the United States are progressing positively. Speaking at...

Singapore: Strengthening Singapore-US Relations, PM Wong Says
09 novembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
08 November 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that bilateral relations with the United States are progressing positively. Speaking at a press conference, Wong stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen ties with the United States, especially in view of the inauguration of the new US President, Donald Trump. He also highlighted the benefits of the Singapore-US free trade agreement, which has celebrated its 20th anniversary, creating significant job opportunities for Americans. Wong expressed confidence in the future of cooperation with the United States, not only in the economic sphere, but also in security matters. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, a city-state in Southeast Asia, is known for its thriving economy and active foreign policies.

