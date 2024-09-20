Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Singapore: Study finds link between excessive social media use and mental health problems among young people

September 19, 2024_ A recent study by the Singapore Institute of Mental Health found that young people who spend more than three hours a day on...

20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ A recent study by the Singapore Institute of Mental Health found that young people who spend more than three hours a day on social media are more likely to experience symptoms of depression, anxiety, or stress. Cyberbullying and moderate to severe concerns about body shape were also identified as factors that increase the risk of such symptoms. The study, which involved 2,600 young people aged 15 to 35, showed that about a third of participants reported severe symptoms of mental distress. The source of this information is Tamil Murasu. Further analysis of the data collected will continue, and the results of the second phase of the study are expected next year.

