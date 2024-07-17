Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Singapore: Success for the International Jewelery Exhibition with a strong Italian presence
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
17 July 2024_ The 19th edition of the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2024 concluded with great success, attracting 14,000 visitors to Marina Bay Sands Singapore. The event, inaugurated on 11 July by Minister of State Alvin Tan, saw the participation of important international figures, including the Ambassador of Italy to Singapore, Dante Brandi. The Exhibition showcased 335 jewelry brands from 30 countries, with a total value of more than $250 million. Italy played an important role with a dedicated pavilion, organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and supported by the Italian Embassy in Singapore. Alvinology.com reports it. The event underlined the importance of trade relations between Italy and Singapore in the jewelery sector.

