Singapore: Success of the conference 'Insects to Feed the World 2024', next stop in Turin in 2026

09 October 2024_ Singapore successfully hosted the 'Insects to Feed the World 2024' conference, the first of its kind in the region, organised by Triumph Singapore and supported by the Singapore Food Agency. The event was attended by experts and delegates, including renowned chef Joseph Yoon, and generated considerable media interest, helping to promote the edible insects industry. The next edition of the conference will be held in 2026 in Turin, Italy, highlighting the bond between Singapore and our country. The news is reported by ttgmice.com. This event represents an important step for Singapore, which aims to become more resilient in food production, by approving 16 species of insects for human consumption.