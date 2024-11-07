Singapore: Tech stocks under pressure after Trump win

07 November 2024_ Asian and Singaporean stocks in the technology sector could see a short-term decline following Donald Trump's re-election as US president. Analysts warn that tighter trade restrictions against China could negatively impact local stock markets. In addition, the adoption of high tariffs on Chinese goods could lead to increased volatility in Singapore's stock market, given its integration with the Chinese economy. Investors will face a period of uncertainty and opportunity related to changes in US policies. The news is reported by The Business Times. Singapore, a major financial and trade hub in Asia, is strongly influenced by global economic dynamics, especially those related to China.