Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Tech stocks under pressure after Trump win

07 November 2024_ Asian and Singaporean stocks in the technology sector could see a short-term decline following Donald Trump's re-election as US...

Singapore: Tech stocks under pressure after Trump win
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 November 2024_ Asian and Singaporean stocks in the technology sector could see a short-term decline following Donald Trump's re-election as US president. Analysts warn that tighter trade restrictions against China could negatively impact local stock markets. In addition, the adoption of high tariffs on Chinese goods could lead to increased volatility in Singapore's stock market, given its integration with the Chinese economy. Investors will face a period of uncertainty and opportunity related to changes in US policies. The news is reported by The Business Times. Singapore, a major financial and trade hub in Asia, is strongly influenced by global economic dynamics, especially those related to China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Stati Uniti d'America US president s re election as US Donald Trump
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza