6 July 2024_ The emergency department at Central Hospital in Singapore has introduced a telemedicine service to reduce waiting times for non-critical patients. Through this service, patients can consult doctors from home via video call, thus avoiding long queues at the hospital. The initiative aims to improve the efficiency of the emergency room and provide more timely care. Central Hospital is one of Singapore's leading public hospitals, known for its medical excellence. This was reported by the news site 联合早报. This innovation represents a significant step forward in the management of health emergencies in the city-state.