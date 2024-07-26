Singapore: Terrorist threats increase with new security measures

26 July 2024_ In Singapore, terrorist threats are on the rise, as communicated by the Ministry of Defense (MINDEF). In response to this situation, a...

26 July 2024_ In Singapore, terrorist threats are on the rise, as communicated by the Ministry of Defense (MINDEF). In response to this situation, a new initiative called Operation Prosperity Guardian was launched, aimed at strengthening security in the country. Authorities urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious behavior. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, a Southeast Asian island nation, is known for its stability and security, but recent concerns require renewed attention from the public and law enforcement.