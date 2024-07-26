Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Singapore: Terrorist threats increase with new security measures

Singapore: Terrorist threats increase with new security measures
26 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
26 July 2024_ In Singapore, terrorist threats are on the rise, as communicated by the Ministry of Defense (MINDEF). In response to this situation, a new initiative called Operation Prosperity Guardian was launched, aimed at strengthening security in the country. Authorities urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious behavior. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, a Southeast Asian island nation, is known for its stability and security, but recent concerns require renewed attention from the public and law enforcement.

in Evidenza