Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: The Age of Weight Loss Drugs and the Obesity Debate

Singapore: The Age of Weight Loss Drugs and the Obesity Debate
20 October 2024_ Singapore is at the centre of a growing debate over obesity and the use of weight-loss drugs, such as semaglutide, known as Wegovy. These drugs, which can help reduce body weight and improve health, raise questions about individual responsibility and government interventions to address obesity. The issue is further complicated by the growing availability of high-calorie foods and the need to address the obesogenic environment. The news was reported by 中國時報, highlighting the need for a broader approach to combat obesity, which disproportionately affects poorer communities. Singapore, a nation known for its advanced healthcare system, faces significant challenges related to public health and nutrition.

