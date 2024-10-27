Singapore: The Amerigo Vespucci ship enchants visitors with its beauty

October 26, 2024_ The historic Italian training ship Amerigo Vespucci, considered the most beautiful in the world, made its debut in Singapore, drawing crowds of visitors who lined up to admire it. Built in 1930, the 93-year-old ship represents Italy to the world and is nicknamed the “floating embassy.” During its stop in Singapore, which is the 25th port of its world tour, the ship was opened to the public for free tours, with tickets already sold out. The event was attended by representatives of the Italian embassy and government, including Deputy Minister Valentino Valentini, who highlighted the importance of Singapore as a trading hub in Southeast Asia, as reported by 8world.com. The Amerigo Vespucci’s visit to Singapore highlights the cultural and commercial ties between Italy and Singapore, promoting Italian art and naval tradition.