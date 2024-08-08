Singapore: The 'Climate Dads' organization for a sustainable future is born

08 August 2024_ The 'Climate Dads' organization was founded in Singapore, made up of members from different professions, including engineers and teachers, with the common goal of ensuring a better future for their children. In two years, the organization has attracted over 800 members, who regularly participate in green events and share experiences and knowledge. 'Climate Dads' is committed to raising community awareness of the importance of environmental sustainability and promoting concrete actions to safeguard the planet. The news was reported by The Merit Times. The organization represents an example of how citizens can come together to tackle environmental challenges and build a greener future for new generations.