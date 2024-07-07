Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: The first Sicilian-Neapolitan restaurant inaugurated

6 July 2024_ Fortuna opens in Singapore, the first Sicilian-Neapolitan restaurant in the city, located in Craig Road. Founded by an Italian trio...

Singapore: The first Sicilian-Neapolitan restaurant inaugurated
07 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

6 July 2024_ Fortuna opens in Singapore, the first Sicilian-Neapolitan restaurant in the city, located in Craig Road. Founded by an Italian trio comprising master pizza chef Giorgio Sorce, Michelin-starred chef Omar Tutino and F&B operator Egon Marzaioli, the venue offers authentic Sicilian and Neapolitan cuisine. The menu includes specialties such as Neapolitan pizza, '1000' Layers lasagna and Fortunamisu tiramisu, all prepared with high-quality Italian ingredients. The eatery, which follows the contemporary design of the first venue to open in Sydney, promises a welcoming and relaxed dining experience. The website www.sgfoodonfoot.com reports it. Fortuna is located near Tanjong Pagar and Maxwell MRT stations, making it easily accessible for residents and tourists.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sicilian Neapolitan restaurant The first Sicilian Neapolitan restaurant pizza
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza