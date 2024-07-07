Singapore: The first Sicilian-Neapolitan restaurant inaugurated

6 July 2024_ Fortuna opens in Singapore, the first Sicilian-Neapolitan restaurant in the city, located in Craig Road. Founded by an Italian trio comprising master pizza chef Giorgio Sorce, Michelin-starred chef Omar Tutino and F&B operator Egon Marzaioli, the venue offers authentic Sicilian and Neapolitan cuisine. The menu includes specialties such as Neapolitan pizza, '1000' Layers lasagna and Fortunamisu tiramisu, all prepared with high-quality Italian ingredients. The eatery, which follows the contemporary design of the first venue to open in Sydney, promises a welcoming and relaxed dining experience. The website www.sgfoodonfoot.com reports it. Fortuna is located near Tanjong Pagar and Maxwell MRT stations, making it easily accessible for residents and tourists.