July 14, 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the government will continue to introduce new resources into liaison groups to improve dialogue with the Chinese community. This initiative aims to ensure that government policies better reflect public opinion. The goal is to strengthen ties between the government and the Chinese community, ensuring more accurate representation of their needs and concerns. Lee Hsien Loong emphasized the importance of maintaining a constant flow of new ideas and perspectives within liaison groups. This was reported by the news site 早报星期天. This move is part of a broader effort to promote inclusivity and civic participation in Singapore.