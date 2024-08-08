Singapore: The government reiterates its position against Israeli settlements

07 August 2024_ Singapore has reaffirmed that Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, expressing concern about escalating tensions in the Middle East. Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan underlined the importance of an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access to Gaza, defining these measures as key priorities. During a parliamentary session, he also urged all parties to respect international laws and avoid unilateral actions that could hinder the peace process. The news is reported by Berita Harian. Singapore continues to support international efforts for a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by promoting direct dialogue between the parties involved.