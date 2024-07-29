Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: The government supports community clubs to improve the lives of citizens

29 July 2024_ Singapore's community clubs are actively working to improve the quality of life of citizens, including in areas of political...

Singapore: The government supports community clubs to improve the lives of citizens
29 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

29 July 2024_ Singapore's community clubs are actively working to improve the quality of life of citizens, including in areas of political opposition. Minister Kanan, Lee Hsien Loong, underlined the government's commitment to ensuring that programs are equitably distributed across the country. These efforts aim to provide comprehensive services and promote a better living environment for all. Lee Hsien Loong attended the inauguration of Kelab Masyarakat Buangkok, a community club located in Workers' Party GRC. The news is reported by Berita Harian. Community clubs in Singapore are local organizations that offer support and services to residents, helping to strengthen the nation's social fabric.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Singapore's community clubs circolo clubs community
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza