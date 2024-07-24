Singapore: The Ministry of Defense rewards innovative projects for the Army

24 July 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Defense has awarded an innovative project aimed at reducing the personnel needs of the Singapore Army (SAF). During the 55th Ministry of Defense Award ceremony, 34 projects were selected, of which 23 were from the SAF and 11 from the Ministry of Defense. These awards highlight the Singapore Government's commitment to innovation and efficiency in the military. The ceremony took place yesterday, underlining the importance of modernizing military capabilities. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, a Southeast Asian island nation, is known for its high-tech military and advanced defense policies.