Singapore: Triumphant return for Singapore Paralympic team

Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ The Singapore Paralympic team returned home after competing in several international competitions, receiving a warm welcome at Changi Airport. The athletes enthusiastically shared their successes and experiences during the competitions. The team achieved significant results, demonstrating their commitment and talent. This homecoming celebrates not only the victories, but also the spirit of resilience of the Paralympic athletes. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, an island nation in Southeast Asia, is known for its commitment to promoting inclusive sports and supporting athletes with disabilities.

