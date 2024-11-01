Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: Typhoon 'Kong-rey' causes flight cancellations between Singapore and Taipei

01 November 2024_ Typhoon 'Kong-rey' has hit the region, causing the cancellation of several flights between Singapore and Taipei on 31 October 2024....

01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 November 2024_ Typhoon 'Kong-rey' has hit the region, causing the cancellation of several flights between Singapore and Taipei on 31 October 2024. Singapore Airlines has cancelled flights SQ876 and SQ877, while Scoot has also cancelled flights TR874 and TR875, scheduled for the same date. The typhoon has brought strong winds and rain, causing significant disruption to air services, Berita Harian reported. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and urge travellers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

