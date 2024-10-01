Singapore: UltraLuxe Celebrates Luxury with an Italian Touch

01 October 2024_ UltraLuxe, the luxury festival taking place in Singapore from 4 to 13 October, features a selection of over 120 high-end brands, including a collaboration with Condé Nast Italia. This year, the festival focuses on themes of sustainability and customization, with events that include masterclasses and discussions on jewelry and design. Angela Loh, CEO of UltraLuxe, emphasizes the importance of inspiring and enhancing local and international talent, creating a unique experience for visitors. The news is reported by elle.com.sg. UltraLuxe represents an important platform for the luxury sector, also promoting Italian culture and craftsmanship through its collaborations.