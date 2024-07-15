Singapore: Union president stresses importance of attracting young workers

15 July 2024_ The president of the Singapore Workers Union, Ong, said it was crucial to attract more young workers. Ong highlighted that joining the union can bring numerous benefits for young workers. He also highlighted the importance of involving the younger generation to ensure a strong and prosperous future for the union. The statement was made during a meeting with union members. Tamil Murasu reports it. Ong concluded by stating that the union will continue to work to improve working conditions and opportunities for all workers in Singapore.