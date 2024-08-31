Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
12:45
Singapore: Updates on preparedness for mpox outbreak

Singapore: Updates on preparedness for mpox outbreak
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung will host a press conference next week to provide updates on the country's preparedness for the mpox outbreak. So far in 2024, 13 cases of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, have been reported, which causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. Ong expressed concern about the ongoing outbreak in Africa, but said the current risk to Singapore was low, thanks to the lack of direct flights to the affected areas. This information was sourced from straitstimes.com. Singapore's Ministry of Health continues to monitor the situation and prepare for any future developments.

