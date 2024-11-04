Singapore: US Elections and FOMC Awaited, Taiwan Stock Market Optimism

November 4, 2024_ This week will see the US presidential election and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, events that could impact global markets. Analysts expect these developments to lead to five positive factors for the Taiwan stock market in November. Investors are optimistic about possible favorable economic policies that could emerge as a result of these events. The current situation has sparked increased interest in Taiwanese stocks, which are seen as resilient amid global uncertainties. The news is reported by 工商時報. Investors in Singapore are closely monitoring these events, as Taiwan is an important trade and technology partner for the island.