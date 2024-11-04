Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: US Elections and FOMC Awaited, Taiwan Stock Market Optimism

November 4, 2024_ This week will see the US presidential election and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, events that could impact...

Singapore: US Elections and FOMC Awaited, Taiwan Stock Market Optimism
04 novembre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 4, 2024_ This week will see the US presidential election and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, events that could impact global markets. Analysts expect these developments to lead to five positive factors for the Taiwan stock market in November. Investors are optimistic about possible favorable economic policies that could emerge as a result of these events. The current situation has sparked increased interest in Taiwanese stocks, which are seen as resilient amid global uncertainties. The news is reported by 工商時報. Investors in Singapore are closely monitoring these events, as Taiwan is an important trade and technology partner for the island.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as Taiwan Taiwan Stock market market impact global markets
Vedi anche
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza