Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Villaggio Italia celebrates Italian excellence with events and initiatives

October 21, 2024_ Villaggio Italia in Singapore is preparing to host a series of events dedicated to Made in Italy, with the participation of...

Singapore: Villaggio Italia celebrates Italian excellence with events and initiatives
October 21, 2024_ Villaggio Italia in Singapore is preparing to host a series of events dedicated to Made in Italy, with the participation of important Italian figures such as Deputy Minister Valentino Valentini and Ambassador Dante Brandi. The initiative, which will take place from October 24 to 28, aims to promote Italian exports and discuss strategic issues such as sustainability and innovation. Confindustria will present the report "Exporting the Dolce Vita", analyzing the market potential of Italian products in Asia. The news is reported by thailandchina.net, highlighting the importance of Singapore as a commercial hub for Italian companies. Villaggio Italia will also offer cultural and gastronomic events, highlighting the excellence of Piedmontese cuisine and wines.

