Singapore: Wine Connection Expands Its Italian Wine Selection with La Cave Collection

20 October 2024_ Wine Connection, Singapore’s leading wine retail and restaurant chain, has made its prestigious La Cave collection available in five of its stores. This selection includes exclusive labels, including the renowned Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia 2017, considered one of Tuscany’s finest Super Tuscans. Customers can now also find premium wines from Bordeaux, but the focus is on quality Italian wines, which enrich the chain’s offerings. The news was reported by spiritedsingapore.com. Wine Connection continues to renew its collection, offering Singaporean wine lovers the opportunity to discover and appreciate the world’s finest wines.