Singapore: Wine event celebrates Italian wines with participation of the Italian Ambassador

05 November 2024_ Singapore will host a trade event dedicated to Italian wines, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The event will showcase over 100 labels from 23 Italian wineries, with the participation of the Ambassador of Italy to Singapore, Dante Brandi, and the Commissioner for Italian Trade, Giorgio Calveri. In addition, renowned sommelier Jessica Tan will conduct a special masterclass, showcasing 12 labels selected from different Italian regions, including Tuscany and Piedmont. The news was reported by thehoneycombers.com. This event represents an important opportunity to promote Italian wine culture and strengthen trade ties between Italy and Singapore.