Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Wong highlights importance of tackling climate change at Asean summit

10 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the need to step up efforts to address climate change issues during his address...

Singapore: Wong highlights importance of tackling climate change at Asean summit
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the need to step up efforts to address climate change issues during his address to the ASEAN Summit. Wong said that to achieve carbon emission reduction targets, switching to cleaner and more efficient energy sources is essential. He stressed the urgency of accelerating this process at a press conference, Berita Harian reported. The ASEAN Summit brings together leaders from Southeast Asian countries to discuss regional issues, including environmental sustainability and economic cooperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his address address issues during his
Vedi anche
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza