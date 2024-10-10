Singapore: Wong highlights importance of tackling climate change at Asean summit

10 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the need to step up efforts to address climate change issues during his address to the ASEAN Summit. Wong said that to achieve carbon emission reduction targets, switching to cleaner and more efficient energy sources is essential. He stressed the urgency of accelerating this process at a press conference, Berita Harian reported. The ASEAN Summit brings together leaders from Southeast Asian countries to discuss regional issues, including environmental sustainability and economic cooperation.