Singapore: Wong strengthens ties with Indonesia after new president takes office

21 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced plans to strengthen relations with Indonesia, following the inauguration of new President Prabowo Subianto. During the inauguration ceremony, Wong sent a congratulatory message and highlighted the importance of cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and tourism. He also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in areas such as green energy, sustainability, food security and healthcare. Wong also extended his best wishes to former Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who led the country for two terms. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu, a major news source for the Tamil community in Singapore.