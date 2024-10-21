Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Wong strengthens ties with Indonesia after new president takes office

21 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced plans to strengthen relations with Indonesia, following the inauguration of new...

Singapore: Wong strengthens ties with Indonesia after new president takes office
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

21 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced plans to strengthen relations with Indonesia, following the inauguration of new President Prabowo Subianto. During the inauguration ceremony, Wong sent a congratulatory message and highlighted the importance of cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and tourism. He also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in areas such as green energy, sustainability, food security and healthcare. Wong also extended his best wishes to former Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who led the country for two terms. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu, a major news source for the Tamil community in Singapore.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by Tamil Murasu food security Singapore Indonesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza