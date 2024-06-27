Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Singapore: Xin Ziqiang train derailment, investigations underway

27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ A train on the Xin Ziqiang Line has derailed, causing an accident that has raised concerns about rail safety in Singapore. Singapore's railway authorities, known as Hua Tie, have launched an investigation to determine whether there was any human error that contributed to the accident. The accident caused significant disruption to passengers and raised questions about the maintenance and management of the rail network. Authorities promised to release further details once the investigation is complete. The news site 中國時報 reports it. The investigations aim to prevent future accidents and improve the safety of public transport in Singapore.

