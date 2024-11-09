Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: Youth crime rate remains low, says MSF report
09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

8 November 2024_ Singapore’s Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) announced that the youth crime rate has remained low in recent years, averaging 5.2 crimes per 1,000 youth from 2019 to 2023. In 2023, the youth crime rate was 4.9 per 1,000, up from 4.6 in 2022. The most common crimes among youth include shoplifting, fraud and sexual offences, with a significant increase in the number of crimes recorded in 2023. The report also highlights that 90% of youth who complete rehabilitation programmes remain crime-free within two years, underscoring the importance of rehabilitation in the youth justice system. The news is reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore continues to invest in the rehabilitation of young people, recognising that they are at a formative stage in their lives and need guidance.

Tag
the news is reported by Tamil Murasu Singapore's Ministry of Social and Family Development Singapore says MSF report
