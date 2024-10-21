Singapore: Zhongyuan Hai Lu Yi Port to begin operations in November

October 21, 2024_ Zhongyuan Hai Lu Yi Port in Singapore is scheduled to begin operations in November 2024, marking a major milestone for the nation's maritime sector. This new port infrastructure is designed to improve logistics efficiency and support the growing volume of maritime traffic in the region. The port represents a significant investment for Singapore as it continues to strengthen its position as a global maritime hub. The news was reported by 工商時報. Zhongyuan Hai Lu Yi Port is part of a larger project to modernize Singapore's port facilities, thereby contributing to the country's economic growth.