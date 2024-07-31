South Korea: 14 new climate change dam sites announced

July 30, 2024_ South Korea's Ministry of the Environment has unveiled 14 candidate sites for dam construction to address climate change challenges, including floods and droughts. The new dams, which include three multipurpose and seven flood control dams, are designed to handle rainfall of up to 220 mm and supply 250 million tonnes of water annually. Environment Minister Kim Wan-seop underlined the urgency of these constructions to protect citizens' lives and support the country's future water needs. The news was reported by 동아일보. The government also plans a significant budget increase to support local communities around the new plants, highlighting the importance of sustainable development and environmental protection.