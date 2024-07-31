Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: 14 new climate change dam sites announced

July 30, 2024_ South Korea's Ministry of the Environment has unveiled 14 candidate sites for dam construction to address climate change challenges,...

South Korea: 14 new climate change dam sites announced
31 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ South Korea's Ministry of the Environment has unveiled 14 candidate sites for dam construction to address climate change challenges, including floods and droughts. The new dams, which include three multipurpose and seven flood control dams, are designed to handle rainfall of up to 220 mm and supply 250 million tonnes of water annually. Environment Minister Kim Wan-seop underlined the urgency of these constructions to protect citizens' lives and support the country's future water needs. The news was reported by 동아일보. The government also plans a significant budget increase to support local communities around the new plants, highlighting the importance of sustainable development and environmental protection.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
change challenges seven flood control dams water needs water
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza