Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
South Korea: 2.07 million over-50s at risk of exclusion from pension system

September 3, 2024_ In South Korea, more than 2 million people over the age of 50 have not reached the minimum 10-year contribution period to receive...

South Korea: 2.07 million over-50s at risk of exclusion from pension system
September 3, 2024_ In South Korea, more than 2 million people over the age of 50 have not reached the minimum 10-year contribution period to receive the national pension. This group includes many low-income workers and the self-employed, who may face increased contributions due to the government's pension reforms, increasing the risk of insolvency. According to data provided by the National Pension Service, as of June 2024, there are 6.74 million pension members in the 50-year-old age group. The source of this information is yna.co.kr. The situation raises significant concerns about the economic security of a vulnerable segment of the South Korean population.

