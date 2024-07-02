Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: 22 memorandums of understanding signed with Vietnam to strengthen economic cooperation

July 1, 2024_ A total of 22 memoranda of understanding (MOU) have been signed between South Korea and Vietnam in the fields of energy, biotechnology,...

South Korea: 22 memorandums of understanding signed with Vietnam to strengthen economic cooperation
July 1, 2024_ A total of 22 memoranda of understanding (MOU) have been signed between South Korea and Vietnam in the fields of energy, biotechnology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, education and healthcare. The non-binding agreements were signed during an economic forum at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul, co-hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Vietnam's Ministry of Planning and Investment. The event was attended by around 500 government officials and business executives from both countries, including Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun. The forum, held in Hanoi last year, was organized in Korea this year to further strengthen the economic partnership between the two countries. The Korea Times reports that the Korean government intends to support the business activities of domestic companies in Vietnam through various government channels. The Vietnamese Prime Minister will remain in Korea until Wednesday to meet with other conglomerate executives and discuss possible business collaborations.

