South Korea: 22nd Parliament deadlocked with zero laws passed after two months

July 30, 2024_ South Korea's 22nd Parliament, which opened on May 30, recorded a total of zero laws passed after two months of activity, highlighting a deep political crisis. Despite five plenary sessions, no agreement has been reached between the majority and opposition, leading to criticism of a 'political vacuum'. The proposed laws, including those on issues of social importance, were not even discussed, while the climate of conflict between the parties continues to prevail. The source of this news is 경향신문. The current situation raises concerns about the Parliament's ability to face future challenges and adequately represent the interests of South Korean citizens.