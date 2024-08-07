South Korea: 500 billion won to refund Tmon and WeMakePrice customers

August 6, 2024_ The South Korean government announced a liquidity package of 500 billion won to support suppliers of the financially troubled e-commerce platforms Tmon and WeMakePrice. Customers who have not received refunds for general product purchases will receive their money by the end of the week, while refunds for vacation packages and gift cards may be delayed. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said the government will work with credit card issuers to speed up the refund process. The situation is exacerbated by more than 5,000 dispute resolution requests filed with the Korea Consumer Agency. The news is reported by The Korea Herald. The government measures aim to stabilize the e-commerce sector, which has seen increased financial difficulties following the acquisition of Wish, a US marketplace.