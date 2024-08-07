Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: 500 billion won to refund Tmon and WeMakePrice customers

August 6, 2024_ The South Korean government announced a liquidity package of 500 billion won to support suppliers of the financially troubled...

South Korea: 500 billion won to refund Tmon and WeMakePrice customers
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 6, 2024_ The South Korean government announced a liquidity package of 500 billion won to support suppliers of the financially troubled e-commerce platforms Tmon and WeMakePrice. Customers who have not received refunds for general product purchases will receive their money by the end of the week, while refunds for vacation packages and gift cards may be delayed. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said the government will work with credit card issuers to speed up the refund process. The situation is exacerbated by more than 5,000 dispute resolution requests filed with the Korea Consumer Agency. The news is reported by The Korea Herald. The government measures aim to stabilize the e-commerce sector, which has seen increased financial difficulties following the acquisition of Wish, a US marketplace.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fund fund process software package
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza