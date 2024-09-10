South Korea: Abuse Recognized in Detention Centers for 'Homeless'

September 9, 2024_ The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of South Korea has confirmed serious human rights violations in four detention centers for homeless people, including physical abuse and forced labor. The investigation revealed that in the 1970s and 1980s, many people were detained without due process and subjected to ill-treatment. One witness described traumatic experiences, saying he had seen hundreds of deaths during his detention. The Commission called for an official apology from the government and reparations for the victims, as reported by 한겨레. This report marks a significant step in the fight for justice and transparency regarding past detention policies in South Korea.