South Korea: Actress Lee Joo-bin Becomes the Face of Italian Brand Colombo

September 7, 2024_ South Korean actress Lee Joo-bin has been chosen as a model for the new Italian high fashion brand 'Borgosesia by Colombo', recently launched in South Korea. The brand, which stands out for its elegant design and perfect tailoring, draws inspiration from Italian heritage, offering classic and refined garments. Lee Joo-bin stylishly wore several creations of the brand, including a sophisticated suit and a long coat, highlighting the quality of the materials and the timeless design. The news was reported by blog.naver.com. 'Borgosesia by Colombo' is a brand that promises to conquer the Korean market with its proposal of formal and chic fashion, ideal for special occasions and for the office.