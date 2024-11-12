South Korea: Advisory committee launched to resolve health crisis

November 11, 2024_ An advisory committee has been established in South Korea to address the crisis in the healthcare sector, which began in February, with the aim of achieving significant results by the end of the year. Despite opposition from major medical groups and striking junior doctors, the government and the ruling party have started dialogue. The committee, which will meet twice a week, aims to discuss the return of intern and resident doctors to hospitals and to ensure the autonomy of the Korea Institute of Medical Education and Evaluation. The source of this news is The Korea Herald. The committee will operate until the end of December, seeking to offer a solution to the hardships that have hit the country's healthcare system.