Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
12:48
South Korea: Agreement between Codia and Rancilio for the Korean market

13 July 2024_ The South Korean company Codia has signed an agreement with the Italian espresso machine brand Rancilio to expand the brand's presence...

13 July 2024_ The South Korean company Codia has signed an agreement with the Italian espresso machine brand Rancilio to expand the brand's presence in South Korea. The ceremony was held at the Rancilio headquarters in Milan, with the participation of representatives of both companies. The agreement includes the expansion of the sales network and co-branding initiatives to promote Rancilio products in the Korean market. Massimiliano Bizzarri, CEO of Rancilio, expressed great optimism for the growth in demand for coffee in South Korea. This was reported by g-enews.com. Codia and Rancilio will also collaborate on new products and educational programs for the Korean market.

