South Korea: Agreement with Italy for mutual recognition of carbon footprint verification

July 20, 2024_ South Korea and Italy signed a memorandum of understanding for mutual recognition of carbon footprint verification. This agreement will allow the checks carried out in South Korea to also be recognized in the European Union, facilitating exports for South Korean companies. South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy highlighted the importance of this step for the international expansion of the carbon footprint verification system. The agreement provides that checks carried out in South Korea can be registered in the Italian CFI program, thus obtaining permission to use the Italian verification label. Sdgnews.net reports it. The goal is to finalize the mutual recognition agreement by November, at COP29.