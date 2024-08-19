South Korea: AI Semiconductor Startups Rebellion and Sapeon Merge to Create Industry Giant

August 19, 2024_ South Korean AI semiconductor startups Rebellion and Sapeon have signed a merger agreement, creating a company valued at 14 trillion won. The merger will enable the two companies to cover the entire AI semiconductor production cycle, from design to production and sales. Rebellion specializes in the design and development of AI semiconductors, while Sapeon is responsible for their production and sales. The merger is seen as a strategic step to strengthen competitiveness in the AI semiconductor market and accelerate global expansion. The news was reported by 아주경제. Both companies will retain their brands and continue to invest in research and development to improve their technologies in the sector.