Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: AI Semiconductor Startups Rebellion and Sapeon Merge to Create Industry Giant

August 19, 2024_ South Korean AI semiconductor startups Rebellion and Sapeon have signed a merger agreement, creating a company valued at 14 trillion...

South Korea: AI Semiconductor Startups Rebellion and Sapeon Merge to Create Industry Giant
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ South Korean AI semiconductor startups Rebellion and Sapeon have signed a merger agreement, creating a company valued at 14 trillion won. The merger will enable the two companies to cover the entire AI semiconductor production cycle, from design to production and sales. Rebellion specializes in the design and development of AI semiconductors, while Sapeon is responsible for their production and sales. The merger is seen as a strategic step to strengthen competitiveness in the AI semiconductor market and accelerate global expansion. The news was reported by 아주경제. Both companies will retain their brands and continue to invest in research and development to improve their technologies in the sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
compagnia company fusione societaria merger
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza