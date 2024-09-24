Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Alessi opens first Italian-inspired espresso bar in Seoul

September 24, 2024_ Alessi has announced the opening of its first espresso bar, 'Alessi Espresso', in the Apgujeong district of Seoul, an initiative...

South Korea: Alessi opens first Italian-inspired espresso bar in Seoul
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 24, 2024_ Alessi has announced the opening of its first espresso bar, 'Alessi Espresso', in the Apgujeong district of Seoul, an initiative that celebrates the Italian coffee tradition. The bar, conceived as a concept store, offers a selection of high-quality coffees, including exclusive blends, and a wide range of Alessi products, known for their innovative design. The interior design was curated by Italian architect Michele de Lucchi, who created an elegant and modern space, reflecting Italian aesthetics. During the opening week, the bar will offer special promotions and giveaways, making the experience even more unique for visitors. The news was reported by hankyung.com. Alessi Espresso aims to take customers on a sensory journey through Italy, combining taste and design in a welcoming environment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alessi opens first Italian bar Alessi Espresso Seul
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza