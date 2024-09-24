South Korea: Alessi opens first Italian-inspired espresso bar in Seoul

September 24, 2024_ Alessi has announced the opening of its first espresso bar, 'Alessi Espresso', in the Apgujeong district of Seoul, an initiative that celebrates the Italian coffee tradition. The bar, conceived as a concept store, offers a selection of high-quality coffees, including exclusive blends, and a wide range of Alessi products, known for their innovative design. The interior design was curated by Italian architect Michele de Lucchi, who created an elegant and modern space, reflecting Italian aesthetics. During the opening week, the bar will offer special promotions and giveaways, making the experience even more unique for visitors. The news was reported by hankyung.com. Alessi Espresso aims to take customers on a sensory journey through Italy, combining taste and design in a welcoming environment.