Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Anti-Illegal Lending Law Coming With New Restrictive Measures

August 9, 2024_ The South Korean government is preparing a series of legislative measures to combat illegal lending, with the Democratic Party set to...

10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
August 9, 2024_ The South Korean government is preparing a series of legislative measures to combat illegal lending, with the Democratic Party set to introduce an amendment to the Lending Law next week. The amendment would raise the minimum capital requirement for lending companies from 10 million won to 3 billion won, as well as voiding loan contracts that exceed the legal interest rate. The ruling People Power Party also plans to introduce its own bill to strengthen supervision of online lending platforms and block advertisements for illegal loans. The push for these reforms was sparked by an investigation by the 동아일보 content team that exposed the reality of illegal lending. The new measures are aimed at protecting vulnerable citizens, especially after the increase in usurious lending cases during the pandemic.

