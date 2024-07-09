Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
South Korea: Apartment prices in Seoul rising sharply

July 9, 2024_ In June, one in five apartments sold in Seoul saw a price increase of more than 300 million won. Experts warn that the real estate...

09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
July 9, 2024_ In June, one in five apartments sold in Seoul saw a price increase of more than 300 million won. Experts warn that the real estate market is becoming overheated. This phenomenon could lead to a real estate bubble, with significant economic consequences. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any crisis. This was reported by the news site 매일경제. Seoul, the capital of South Korea, is known for its dynamic and often volatile real estate market.

