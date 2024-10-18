Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Appennino Food Group Promotes Italian Truffle in Asian Market

October 17, 2024_ Appennino Food Group, an Italian truffle company, is expanding its presence in the Korean market thanks to an agreement with local...

South Korea: Appennino Food Group Promotes Italian Truffle in Asian Market
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ Appennino Food Group, an Italian truffle company, is expanding its presence in the Korean market thanks to an agreement with local distributor M's Friand. Chiara Olivari, sales manager for Asia and the United States, visited South Korea to present the company's products and discuss truffle market trends. The company, founded in 1985, stands out for its respect for ingredients and continuous innovation, aiming to become a leader in the truffle sector. The news was reported by cooknchefnews.com. Appennino Food Group, based in Italy, boasts a network of over 1,000 truffle collectors and aims to bring the excellence of Italian gastronomic tradition to Asia.

