Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Appointment of Kim Moon-soo as Minister of Labor causes political controversy

01 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
01 August 2024_ The nomination of Kim Moon-soo, current president of the Economic and Social Council, as Minister of Labor by President Yoon Suk-yeol has sparked strong reactions from the opposition. Opposition parties call Kim an 'unsuitable candidate' due to his previous statements against workers' rights, calling for the nomination to be revoked. The upcoming confirmation hearing is expected to be characterized by high tensions, with the opposition aiming to highlight Kim's anti-labor positions. The source of this news is 한겨레. President Yoon has historically ignored calls from the opposition to rescind appointments, suggesting he may proceed with Kim's appointment despite the controversy.

