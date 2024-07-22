Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Army reactivates loudspeaker broadcasts against North Korea

July 21, 2024_ The South Korean military reactivated loudspeaker broadcasts along the entire Military Demarcation Line (MDL) starting at 1:00 pm on...

South Korea: Army reactivates loudspeaker broadcasts against North Korea
22 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 21, 2024_ The South Korean military reactivated loudspeaker broadcasts along the entire Military Demarcation Line (MDL) starting at 1:00 pm on July 21. This decision was made in response to North Korea's continued launches of waste balloons, despite repeated warnings. The broadcasts, considered an instrument of psychological warfare feared by the North, were reactivated after six years and now cover all border areas. The army has also increased the alert status of its artillery units, such as K9 self-propelled guns, to prepare for possible local provocations. The newspaper 동아일보 reports it. Broadcasts will be active for up to 10 hours a day and, if necessary, vehicle-mounted mobile speakers will also be used.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
entire Military Demarcation Line now cover all be at
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza