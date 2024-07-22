South Korea: Army reactivates loudspeaker broadcasts against North Korea

July 21, 2024_ The South Korean military reactivated loudspeaker broadcasts along the entire Military Demarcation Line (MDL) starting at 1:00 pm on July 21. This decision was made in response to North Korea's continued launches of waste balloons, despite repeated warnings. The broadcasts, considered an instrument of psychological warfare feared by the North, were reactivated after six years and now cover all border areas. The army has also increased the alert status of its artillery units, such as K9 self-propelled guns, to prepare for possible local provocations. The newspaper 동아일보 reports it. Broadcasts will be active for up to 10 hours a day and, if necessary, vehicle-mounted mobile speakers will also be used.