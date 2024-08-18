Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Art Exhibition with Italian Camilla Alberti in Pangyo
August 18, 2024_ Until August 29, 2024, MOKA, the Hyundai Children's Art Museum in Pangyo, hosts the exhibition 'The Spell of Monsters'. The exhibition features four sculptures created by Italian artist Camilla Alberti, who participated in the Gwangju Biennale 2023, in collaboration with students from Seoul Arts University. The works, characterized by monstrous shapes, are created with natural materials and modeled with aluminum, plaster and clay. During the exhibition, children will be able to participate in creative workshops with the artist, promoting cultural interaction. The news is reported by startuptoday.co.kr. This event highlights the importance of artistic collaboration between Italy and South Korea, offering a unique opportunity for young people to explore creativity.

