South Korea: Artist Imi Rim Brings Puppet Theater to Italy

August 27, 2024_ Imi Rim, a young South Korean puppet designer, recently shared his experience of cultural exchange in Italy, where he attended puppet theater workshops. During his stay, he presented a performance inspired by the Italian character Pulcinella, bridging the Korean and Italian theater traditions. Rim emphasized the importance of keeping traditional culture alive while reinterpreting it for modern audiences, and expressed his desire to continue collaborating with Italian artists. The news was reported by ohmynews.com. Imi Rim, known for his innovative work in the field of puppetry, continues to explore the connections between different cultures through art.