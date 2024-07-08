South Korea: ATEEZ member clarifies accusations of racism in Italy

8 July 2024_ San, a member of the South Korean musical group ATEEZ, has clarified the accusations of alleged racism suffered during an event in Italy. San attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Nora, Sardinia, on July 2, where he was seen sitting in an awkward position compared to other models. This raised suspicions of racial discrimination, which San promptly denied during a live broadcast with fans, stating that he had had a positive experience. He stressed that he was treated well and received a lot of affection as a member of ATEEZ. newsis.com reports it. San asked fans not to misunderstand the situation and spread his version of events.