South Korea: Attorney General publicly criticizes Seoul investigation team

July 22, 2024_ South Korea's Attorney General Lee Won-seok publicly criticized the Seoul Central Prosecutor's Office's investigation team for questioning First Lady Kim Keon-hee without warning. The head of the Seoul Central Prosecutor's Office, Lee Chang-soo, met with Lee Won-seok to apologize for the incident. The situation avoided an escalation of internal tensions, but Lee Won-seok said he will take necessary measures after clarifying the facts. The source of the news is 동아일보. The matter could reignite internal conflicts based on the results of the investigation into the case of alleged corruption linked to a luxury bag.